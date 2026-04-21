KKR and Samsung SDS enter partnership

Global investment firm KKR, and Samsung SDS, an enterprise IT solutions firm which is part of Samsung Group, have entered a partnership aimed at supporting Samsung SDS’ next phase of growth.
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Global investment firm KKR, and Samsung SDS, an enterprise IT solutions firm which is part of Samsung Group, have entered a partnership aimed at supporting Samsung SDS’ next phase of growth.
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