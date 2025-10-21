KKR and Quadrantis Capital take stakes in Hong Kong’s Peak Re

Prudential Financial is selling its 13% stake in the Hong Kong-headquartered reinsurer, which is majority owned by Chinese conglomerate Fosun.
October 21, 2025

Funds managed by KKR and Quadrantis Capital have agreed to acquire minority stakes in Hong Kogn reinsurer Peak Re via Peak Reinsurance Holdings.

