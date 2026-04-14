Jardine Matheson names Irene Liu as MD, investments

Jardine Matheson has appointed Irene Liu as managing director, investments. Liu is based in Hong Kong and started the role on April 13.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Jardine Matheson has appointed Irene Liu as managing director, investments. Liu is based in Hong Kong and started the role on April 13.
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