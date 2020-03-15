Renminbi venture capital

Is this one of the best early stage investors in China?

With an ROI of nearly 900%, FinanceAsia speaks to the founder of arguably the most successful Chinese early stage investors of the last decade, Cowin Venture, to discuss the development of China's fund industry.
March 15, 2020

If you were a budding Chinese venture capital VC or private equity PE manager, it’s probably best to put 2019 way behind you. It was not a vintage year.

The number of new funds being setup hit a five-year low in 2019, while total fundraising for all funds shrank to $140.8 billion, almost one-fifth of the total amount compared to the year prior, according to CVSource data.

Over a longer horizon, the story of the early to later stage investment sector in China is a far more positive one. In fact, in the last decade it has had a profoundly positive effect on China’s...

