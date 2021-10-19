Is India warming up to cryptocurrency?

There is much riding on India's proposed cryptocurrency clampdown in the form of the government’s proposed Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, which is expected to be revealed in full later this year.

In particular, the market eagerly anticipates the potential impact it could have on the investment preferences of the country’s sizeable millennial population.



India ranked 11th globally in terms of cryptocurrency adoption last year, but has since jolted ahead to second place in Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index 2021, ranking second behind Vietnam and ahead of Pakistan.

It has been widely reported that...