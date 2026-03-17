Institutional investors edge closer to adopting stablecoins in Hong Kong

With the HKMA close to issuing licences, yuan-linked stablecoins could help boost the internationalisation of the Chinese currency.
March 17, 2026

Stablecoins, which is a cryptocurrency pegged to stable assets such as fiat currency, will soon be ready for adoption by institutional investors in Hong Kong.

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