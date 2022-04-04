Innovative innings: B Capital backs Indian cricket NFT start-up, FanCraze

Mirae Financial, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India and professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, also participated in the Insight Partners-led $100 million Series A round, one of Asia’s largest.
April 04, 2022

B Capital has announced its participation in a $100 million Series A round fundraised by Mumbai-headquartered FanCraze, an NFT platform for digital cricket collectibles.

The round was led by US private equity and venture capital firm, Insight Partners, and is one of the largest-ever Series A rounds in Asia, the announcement said.

Korea’s Mirae Financial, US investment firm, Tiger Global, and Sequoia Capital India also participated in the round, as did international football star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

FanCraze is a developer of digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens NFTs for cricket.

In January, the firm partnered exclusively with global governing...

