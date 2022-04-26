“Increases in certain commodity prices are making some projects look more viable” – leading project finance expert sees opportunity amid uncertainty.

Earlier this month, Mayer Brown project development and finance partner, Myles Mantle, relocated to the law firm’s Tokyo office from London where he was initially based upon entering the firm in October last year.

His return to Japan marks his thirteenth year living and working in the market, the majority of which time he had spent previously working alongside current managing partner at the firm, Rupert Burrows, when the pair were colleagues at Ashurst.

With more than 26 years of experience in the infrastructure, energy, trade finance and commodities sectors, as well as a cross-border practice that boasts a nine-year stint in Russia and extended periods in...