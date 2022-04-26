“Increases in certain commodity prices are making some projects look more viable” – leading project finance expert sees opportunity amid uncertainty.

While political instability and conflict may mean that some markets miss out on the capital being deployed across the energy and infrastructure sectors, Mayer Brown partner, Myles Mantle told FinanceAsia that there is plenty keeping the Japan team busy.
April 26, 2022

Earlier this month, Mayer Brown project development and finance partner, Myles Mantle, relocated to the law firm’s Tokyo office from London where he was initially based upon entering the firm in October last year.

His return to Japan marks his thirteenth year living and working in the market, the majority of which time he had spent previously working alongside current managing partner at the firm, Rupert Burrows, when the pair were colleagues at Ashurst.

With more than 26 years of experience in the infrastructure, energy, trade finance and commodities sectors, as well as a cross-border practice that boasts a nine-year stint in Russia and extended periods in...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222