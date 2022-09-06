HSF bolsters Southeast Asian practice with M&A partner

London-headquartered law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills HSF announced on Thursday September 01 the appointment of corporate partner, Nonnabhat Niab Paiboon, to its base in Bangkok. Commencing her role on August 24, Paiboon brings to the firm experience in complex cross-border MA, and her appointment forms part of the firm’s ongoing expansion across Southeast Asia.

Paiboon joins HSF from Allen Overy, where she spent over 12 years working across Bangkok, London and Singapore. Highlights from her tenure include advising Engie Global Developments on the divestment of its entire 69.1% stake in Thai power player, Glow Energy as well as aiding Tesco Plc on its business...