How Singapore's new rate will change the S$3.5 trillion derivatives market

With the first interest rate swap transaction referencing the new Singapore Overnight Rate Average, the island state hopes to stay ahead of regional peers.
May 28, 2020

The long, drawn-out death of the Interbank Offered Rate IBOR, which has been felt across the world, continues. But Singapore is pushing ahead with the new rates in a way that could give its derivatives market the edge.

The first Singapore dollar interest rate swaps referencing the Singapore Overnight Rate Average SORA was recently cleared between Standard Chartered and OCBC.

Although derivate transactions rarely make headline news, the move to use SORA is a milestone for the S$3.5 trillion $2.5 trillion Singapore dollar derivatives market.

The rate at which banks lend to each other has been on its last legs since the...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222