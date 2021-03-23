How BlackRock invests in the future of healthcare

Given the influence of Covid-19 on the healthcare sector, having robust processes and frameworks in place to identify opportunities and manage risks is essential to maintain sustainable and positive returns.

This is particularly challenging when as is the case with BlackRock the investment universe spans pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices and healthcare services.

“Our exposure is a function of the opportunities we see in the marketplace versus the downside risks,” said Erin Xie, managing director and portfolio manager at BlackRock. She was speaking as part of FinanceAsia's Financing Healthcare Week 2021 .

To keep on top of the trends in the healthcare...