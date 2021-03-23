How BlackRock invests in the future of healthcare

Erin Xie, managing director and portfolio manager at BlackRock, explains the firm’s approach to capturing alpha across the various sub-sectors in this rapidly developing segment of the investment landscape.
March 23, 2021

Given the influence of Covid-19 on the healthcare sector, having robust processes and frameworks in place to identify opportunities and manage risks is essential to maintain sustainable and positive returns.

This is particularly challenging when as is the case with BlackRock the investment universe spans pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices and healthcare services.

“Our exposure is a function of the opportunities we see in the marketplace versus the downside risks,” said Erin Xie, managing director and portfolio manager at BlackRock. She was speaking as part of FinanceAsia's Financing Healthcare Week 2021.

To keep on top of the trends in the healthcare...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222