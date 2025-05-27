Hong Kong's Link REIT sees valuations dip, posts 'solid' FY results

The firm saw net asset values decline across the financial year, however net property income and revenues grew, with high occupancy rates amid challenging conditions.
May 27, 2025

Hong Kong Link REIT saw its ‘total distributable amount’ grow 4.6% to HK$7.025 billion ($900 million) for the financial year 2024/5, which ended March 31, 2025. 

