Hong Kong IPOs forecast to raise record amount in 2021, PwC says

Initial public offerings in Hong Kong are poised to flourish for yet another year in 2021, with listings by biotech companies continuing to make waves, according to accounting and consulting firm PwC.

Total funds raised by IPOs in the city could rise to between HK$420 billion $54.2 billion and HK$460 billion $59.3 billion this year as companies form a beeline to raise funds for their corporate development. New economy companies, such as those in the technology and biotech sectors, as well as US-listed Chinese enterprises seeking a second listing in the former British colony, should remain the main drivers for listing activities, PwC said....