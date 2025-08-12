HKEX makes reforms as IPO momentum continues

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has eased IPO public float requirements and has made reforms in the IPO price discovery process; it is also carrying out a further consultation; meanwhile, listings continue apace.
August 12, 2025

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has eased initial public offering (PO) public float requirements and reforms in the IPO price discovery process, to align itself with other international markets. 

