HKEX IPO activity 'vibrant' despite slowdown amid more scrutiny

Despite changes to regulations, Hong Kong IPOs are still set to remain robust this year with six firms already listing this week, according to Frank Bi, Asia head of corporate transactions at law firm Ashurst.
March 31, 2026

There seems to be steady momentum in Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) market despite a recent regulatory clampdown including limiting sponsors to work on only five active deals at a time.

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