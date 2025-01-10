HKEX hires head of markets and head of strategic projects

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has appointed Gregory Yu as managing director, head of markets, and Kevin Rumjahn as managing director, head of strategic projects.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has appointed Gregory Yu as managing director, head of markets, and Kevin Rumjahn as managing director, head of strategic projects.
