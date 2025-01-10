HKEX hires head of markets and head of strategic projects

Gregory Yu and Kevin Rumjahn will take on the roles this month as the exchange looks to ramp up its development in 2025.
January 10, 2025

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has appointed Gregory Yu as managing director, head of markets, and Kevin Rumjahn as managing director, head of strategic projects.

