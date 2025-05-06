HKEX has 120 firms in IPO pipeline, signs off HQ, after record Q1 profit

The SAR's stock exchange is enjoying a boom from Chinese firms looking to expand and tap more investors; the local economy also grew by 3.1% in the first quarter.
May 06, 2025

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) secured record revenue in Q1 2025 of HK$6.32 billion ($820 million), 32% higher than in Q1 2024, with profit attributable to shareholders of HK$4.08 billion.

