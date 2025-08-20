HKEX delists Evergrande

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has announced on August 20 that the listing of the Evergrande's shares will be cancelled with effect from 9am on August 25, 2025 under Rule 6.01A(1).
