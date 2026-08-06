HKEX appoints Michael Ho as MD, head of group strategy

Ho will join in September from Oliver Wyman Current head of group strategy Kevin Rumjahn will become managing director, head of CEO Office and strategic relations at the stock exchange.
August 06, 2026

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has appointed Michael Ho as managing director, head of group strategy.

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