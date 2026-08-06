HKEX appoints Michael Ho as MD, head of group strategy

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has appointed Michael Ho as managing director, head of group strategy.
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The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has appointed Michael Ho as managing director, head of group strategy.
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