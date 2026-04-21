HKEX appoints head of debt market development

Laurence Lau was most recently managing director and head of debt capital markets at Bank of China International.
April 21, 2026

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has appointed Lawrence Lau as managing director and head of debt market development.

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