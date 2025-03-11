HKEX allows SET-listed firms to apply for secondary listings

As Hong Kong looks to integrate more with Asean's economies, Thailand joins Indonesia and Singapore as a Recognised Stock Exchange in the Special Administrative Region.
March 11, 2025

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has added the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to its Recognised Stock Exchange (RSE) list, according to a March 10 HKEX announcement.

