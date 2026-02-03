HK fintech Wonder secures $12m venture debt from HSBC to expand Apac operations

Hong Kong payment platform Wonder has raised $12m in venture debt from HSBC Innovation Banking to accelerate its regional expansion.
February 03, 2026

Hong Kong fintech and payment platform Wonder raised $12 million in venture debt from HSBC Innovation Banking to fund its business growth in the Asia Pacific (Apac) region.

