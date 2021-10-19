H1 2021 sees record level of tech M&A activity

Opportunities presented by Covid-19 and general digitisation trends are behind the dominance of technology in M&A deals in the first half of 2021.
Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 for dealmakers -- such as the ability to carry out in-person due diligence and protracted economic uncertainty -- MA activity remained robust last year, driven by strong appetite for technology investments.

Seth Graham, Tokyo-based partner in the Technology Transactions Group at law firm Morrison Foerster MoFo, explained to FinanceAsia why the pandemic has in fact helped boost the appeal of this sector

“The pandemic has been a proving ground of sorts for the efficacy and efficiency of various technologies -- not just remote working platforms like Zoom and Teams, but new advances in machine learning and...

