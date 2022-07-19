Global IPOs continue downward trend, Asia fares better

Following a record 2021, the global IPO market has come to a standstill in 2022. Volumes and proceeds fell by 46% and by 58% year-over-year, respectively, in the first half of 2022, according to a new report by consultancy, EY.

From January to end of June, 630 IPOs raised a collective $95.4 billion.

Asia Pacific fared better than other markets, bolstered by activity in Greater China and Korea. The top three largest IPOs year-to-date have been Korea’s LG Energy Solution, which raised $10.7 billion in January China Mobile’s $8.2 billion Shanghai homecoming listing in January and Dubai Electricity Water Authority DEWA’s...