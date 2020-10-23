Geopolitical worries too shall pass, hopefully: Panelists at FA summit

With the US Presidential elections around the corner, questions over the US-China relationship have been front and center of investor minds, according to participants at FinanceAsia’s 2nd China Fixed Income Summit, which ended on Friday.

Frank Zheng, a portfolio manager at China Asset Management, recalled how investors who in previous years worried about issues such as pressure on the yuan, low yields and the Sino-American trade war, were now all talking about geopolitical tensions.

“But I think, hopefully, this is one of the last major storm or risk on investors’ minds,” before they get comfortable with investing in onshore Chinese bonds, he said....