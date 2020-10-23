Fixed-Income Summit

Geopolitical worries too shall pass, hopefully: Panelists at FA summit

J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Jason Pang, meanwhile, said he prefers 3- to 5-year China notes amid risks posed by economic recovery.
October 23, 2020

With the US Presidential elections around the corner, questions over the US-China relationship have been front and center of investor minds, according to participants at FinanceAsia’s 2nd China Fixed Income Summit, which ended on Friday.

Frank Zheng, a portfolio manager at China Asset Management, recalled how investors who in previous years worried about issues such as pressure on the yuan, low yields and the Sino-American trade war, were now all talking about geopolitical tensions.

“But I think, hopefully, this is one of the last major storm or risk on investors’ minds,” before they get comfortable with investing in onshore Chinese bonds, he said....

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222