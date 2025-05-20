FWD makes another HKEX IPO filing

The Hong Kong-headquartered Asian life insurer, backed by billionaire Richard Li, has made several similar filings in recent years without triggering an IPO.
May 20, 2025

Hong Kong-headquartered Asian life insurer FWD has made another application to make an initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media