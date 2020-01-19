Private equity

French PE firm talks up its big plans for success in China

In partnership with China Investment Corporation (CIC) and BNP Paribas, Eurazeo’s China head tells FinanceAsia how France's largest private equity company plans to spend up to Eur1.5 billion to break into the world’s second largest economy.
January 19, 2020

Compared to their US counterparts, European investors have generally been a little more reticent to build a serious presence in China. But that is not the case with Eurazeo, the largest Paris-based listed private equity firm with approximately Eur18 billion $19.9 billion under assets. It  has a clear vision for growth in the region.

And it’s one that has garnered support from China’s Sovereign Wealth Fund CIC. Along with BNP Paribas, the three partnered up last year to raise up to Eur1.5 billion fund to back continental European companies who wish to expand into China, of which all three contributing between Eur350 million to Eur450 million in the...
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

