DCM

Fosun shakes off Covid-19 pressures with new bond and strategic sale

A strategic divestment and one of the first non-property high-yield Chinese bond sales to come to market since the Covid-19 lockdown secure the Chinese conglomerate’s war chest.
June 30, 2020

In one of the first non-property Chinese high-yield names to come from China since the lockdown, Fosun International last week printed $600 million debt inside its own curve to refinance debt.

The Hong Kong-listed conglomerate, whose business is split into leisure tourism, insurance and banking, and healthcare, sold the upsized four-year non-call three paper at 6.85% as books swelled to more than $2 billion.

Timing for the deal couldn’t have been better. As one banker on the deal who spoke to FinanceAsia on condition of anonymity said “It was probably one of the best days of the year so far you'd be hard-pressed to finding a...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222