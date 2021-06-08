First Philippines neobank secures digital banking licence

Tonik has become the first among all private and purely digital banks to obtain a digital banking licence from the central bank.
June 08, 2021

Already the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, Tonik has notched up another first in the local fintech and banking sector receiving a digital bank licence from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas BSP.

This follows the neobank's public launch in March 2021, which saw it acquire the equivalent of around $20 million in retail deposits in under a month.

Most recently, Tonik secured its pre-series B funding to become one of the highest funded fintechs in South-east Asia, it said in a statement.

The digital banking licence will enable Tonik to accelerate the roll-out of additional lending and payment products, said Greg Krasnov,...

