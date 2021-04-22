Financing Climate Change

Financing Climate Change takes place from 10:00 am to 11:30 am between 21 - 25 June.
April 22, 2021

Financing Climate Change will bring together senior representatives from the entire financial ecosystem in an environment of honest and constructive dialogue. It will discuss how changing institutional investor sentiment will affect firms’ access to the capital markets, their cost of financing, and their future access to capital. It will determine practical implementation strategies for CFOs that can prepare them for more demanding capital market requirements. Policymakers, too, have a part to play in the discussion, and will set out future frameworks in which investors and issuers alike must operate. And workshops will be available for CFOs in the region to gain the knowledge needed to move toward a more sophisticated and greener way of operating.

 

For content enquiries and speaking opportunities, please contact Iain Bell at Iain.Bell@haymarket.asia
For partnership opportunities, please reach out to Chris Bland at Chris.Bland@haymarket.asia
For media partnership, please contact Ziv Wang at Ziv.Wang@haymarket.asia
