FinanceAsia Country Awards 2022 now open

The FinanceAsia team is delighted to open up submissions to our annual Country Awards, which recognise the best banks, brokers and law firms across Asia, plus rating agencies in China.

For the third year running, our awards process is taking place amid a global pandemic – with Asia in particular – still feeling the social and economic effects of continued uncertainty.

However, Asia’s finance industry remains resilient and we look forward to showcasing the market participants that have demonstrated commitment to supporting their clients alongside government schemes.

Once again, our editorial team will be supported by an Advisory Board of current and former high-ranking senior bankers and fund managers.

This external panel will provide the FA team with technical guidance and advice during the selection process. We will reveal panel names in due course.

Please head over to our awards page to submit your online entry. Please refer to the entry kit and templates for the criteria and category list.

We look forward to receiving your entries!

Key dates

Entry deadline: Friday 8 April 2022

Eligibility period: All entries should relate to achievements during the period of 1 April 2021 - 1 April 2022.

Winner announcements

North Asia: Tuesday, 24 May 2022

South Asia: Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Southeast Asia: Thursday, 26 May 2022

International: Friday, 27 May 2022

FA reserves the right to reject work it feels does not comply with the spirt of the awards.