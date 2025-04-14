FinanceAsia Awards 2025: Southeast Asia winners announced

As the world is still yet out of the tariff woods, leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth.

It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation.

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.

This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that took place during the 12 months of 2024.

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were ((Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published the Awards edition of FinanceAsia, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the Southeast Asian (SEA) markets:

BRUNEI DOMESTIC

BEST BANK

Baiduri Bank

INDONESIA DOMESTIC BEST BANK PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Highly commended - Bank BRI BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION Bank BRI BEST BROKER PT CGS International Sekuritas Indonesia BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES Bank BRI BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BEST CUSTODIAN BANK Bank BRI Highly commended - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BEST DCM HOUSE PT Indo Premier Sekuritas BEST ESG CONSULTANT UMBRA – Strategic Legal Solutions BEST LAW FIRM UMBRA – Strategic Legal Solutions BEST PRIVATE BANK Bank BRI BEST RETAIL BANK PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Highly commended - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Highly commended - Bank Saqu INDONESIA INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK BNP Paribas BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES OCBC BEST DCM HOUSE DBS Bank BEST ECM HOUSE UBS BEST INVESTMENT BANK Deutsche Bank Highly commended - UBS BEST M&A HOUSE UBS BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK DBS Bank BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS UOB Asset Management BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF) MALAYSIA DOMESTIC BEST BROKER CGS International Securities Malaysia BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES Alliance Bank Malaysia BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS Maybank BEST DCM HOUSE CIMB Highly commended - Maybank Investment Bank BEST ECM HOUSE CIMB BEST INVESTMENT BANK CIMB BEST M&A HOUSE CIMB BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK Maybank Investment Bank BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AmInvest MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad MALAYSIA INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK UOB Malaysia BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES OCBC BEST M&A HOUSE UBS BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK UOB Malaysia

MYANMAR DOMESTIC

MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS

KBZ Bank

PHILIPPINES DOMESTIC

BEST BANK BDO Unibank Highly commended - Bank of the Philippine Islands BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION BPI Foundation, Inc. BEST BROKER First Metro Securities Brokerage Corporation BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES Security Bank Corporation BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS Bank of the Philippine Islands BEST DCM HOUSE First Metro Investment Corporation BEST ECM HOUSE BPI Capital Corporation BEST INVESTMENT BANK BPI Capital Corporation Highly commended - Security Bank Capital Investment Corporation BEST RETAIL BANK Bank of the Philippine Islands BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK Bank of the Philippine Islands BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS Bank of the Philippine Islands PHILIPPINES INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK HSBC BEST BANK FOR PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS Citibank N.A . BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS Citibank N.A. BEST CORRESPONDENT BANK Citibank N.A. BEST CUSTODIAN BANK HSBC BEST DCM HOUSE UBS BEST ECM HOUSE UBS BEST INVESTMENT BANK UBS BEST M&A HOUSE UBS BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS FinVolution Group SINGAPORE DOMESTIC BEST BANK United Overseas Bank BEST BROKER Maybank Securities Singapore (MSSG) BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES OCBC BEST DCM HOUSE United Overseas Bank Limited BEST ECM HOUSE DBS Bank BEST INVESTMENT BANK DBS Bank BEST LAW FIRM Allen & Gledhill BEST M&A HOUSE United Overseas Bank Limited BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK DBS Bank MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS OCBC MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS UOB Asset Management SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK Citi Singapore BEST DCM HOUSE UBS BEST INVESTMENT BANK Citi Singapore BEST M&A HOUSE UBS BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK ANZ MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Aberdeen Investments MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS CIMB Singapore MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Aberdeen Investments Highly commended - Marex Solutions

THAILAND DOMESTIC BEST BROKER CGS International Securities Thailand BEST DCM HOUSE KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BEST ECM HOUSE Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited BEST INVESTMENT BANK Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited BEST LAW FIRM Weerawong, Chinnavat and Partners BEST M&A HOUSE Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK Bangkok Bank PCL THAILAND INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK HSBC Thailand BEST ECM HOUSE UBS Highly commended - Maybank Investment Bank BEST INVESTMENT BANK UBS BEST M&A HOUSE UBS BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK UOB Thailand BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS UOB Thailand VIETNAM DOMESTIC BEST BANK Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) Highly commended - Asia Commercial Bank BEST BANK FOR PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) BEST BROKER SSI Securities Corporation BEST DCM HOUSE SSI Securities Corporation BEST INVESTMENT BANK SSI Securities Corporation BEST LAW FIRM YKVN LLC BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) Highly commended - OCB MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Techcom Securities Joint Stock Company VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL BEST BANK HSBC BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES Citi Vietnam BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS Citi Vietnam BEST DCM HOUSE HSBC BEST ECM HOUSE HSBC Highly commended - UBS BEST INVESTMENT BANK UBS BEST M&A HOUSE UBS BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK Citi Vietnam BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS HSBC BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS HSBC