FinanceAsia Awards 2025: Southeast Asia winners announced

Read on for the winners of the 29th iteration of the FinanceAsia Awards, across Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
April 14, 2025

As the world is still yet out of the tariff woods, leading financial institutions across Asia Pacific (Apac) continue to navigate the uncertain tides and have made waves in the uncertain time. In the meantime, It was another challenging year for institutions in Asia as the global economy continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, with sluggish economic growth. 

It is worth pausing to celebrate people, teams and organisations that have withstood the test of another challenging, if not difficult, year. Not only does geopolitcal complexity persist, each market is on their unique mission towards recovery, sustainability, digitalisation, restructuring, or innovation. 

The FinanceAsia team invited banks, brokers, ratings agencies and other financial institutions, to showcase their capabilities when supporting their clients. Our awards process celebrates those institutions that showed determination to deliver desirable outcomes, through the display of commercial and technical acumen.

 This year marks the 29th iteration of our FinanceAsia awards and celebrates activity that took place during the 12 months of 2024. 

Read on for details of the winners and finalists (entrants whose submissions were ((Highly commended by our jury) for North Asia. Full write-ups explaining the rationale behind winner selection will be published the Awards edition of FinanceAsia, with subsequent syndication online.

Congratulations to all of our winners in the Southeast Asian (SEA) markets: 

BRUNEI DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
Baiduri Bank
 
INDONESIA DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
Highly commended - Bank BRI
 
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
 
Bank BRI
 
BEST BROKER
 
PT CGS International Sekuritas Indonesia
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Bank BRI
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
BEST CUSTODIAN BANK
 
Bank BRI
 
Highly commended - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
PT Indo Premier Sekuritas
 
BEST ESG CONSULTANT
 
UMBRA – Strategic Legal Solutions
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
UMBRA – Strategic Legal Solutions
 
BEST PRIVATE BANK
 
Bank BRI
 
BEST RETAIL BANK
 
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS
 
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
Highly commended - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
 
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS
 
 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 
Highly commended - Bank Saqu
 
INDONESIA INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
BNP Paribas
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
OCBC
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
DBS Bank
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
UBS
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
Deutsche Bank
 
Highly commended - UBS
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
 UBS
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
DBS Bank
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS 
 
UOB Asset Management
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF)
 
MALAYSIA DOMESTIC
 
BEST BROKER
 
CGS International Securities Malaysia
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Alliance Bank Malaysia
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
Maybank
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
CIMB
 
Highly commended - Maybank Investment Bank
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
CIMB
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
CIMB
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
CIMB
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
 Maybank Investment Bank
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
AmInvest
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad
 
MALAYSIA INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
 UOB Malaysia
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
OCBC
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
UBS
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
UOB Malaysia
 
MYANMAR DOMESTIC
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
KBZ Bank
 
PHILIPPINES DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
BDO Unibank
 
Highly commended - Bank of the Philippine Islands
 
BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION
 
BPI Foundation, Inc.
 
BEST BROKER
 
First Metro Securities Brokerage Corporation
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Security Bank Corporation
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
Bank of the Philippine Islands
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
First Metro Investment Corporation
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
BPI Capital Corporation
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
 BPI Capital Corporation
 
Highly commended - Security Bank Capital Investment Corporation
 
BEST RETAIL BANK
 
 Bank of the Philippine Islands
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Bank of the Philippine Islands
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
 
Bank of the Philippine Islands
 
PHILIPPINES INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
HSBC
 
BEST BANK FOR PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS
 
Citibank N.A
.
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
 Citibank N.A.
 
BEST CORRESPONDENT BANK
 
 Citibank N.A.
 
BEST CUSTODIAN BANK
 
HSBC
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
UBS
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
UBS
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
UBS
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
UBS
 
BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
 FinVolution Group
 
SINGAPORE DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
 United Overseas Bank
 
BEST BROKER
 
 Maybank Securities Singapore (MSSG)
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
OCBC
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
United Overseas Bank Limited
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
DBS Bank
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
DBS Bank
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
Allen & Gledhill
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
United Overseas Bank Limited
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
DBS Bank
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
OCBC
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
UOB Asset Management
 
SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
 Citi Singapore
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
 UBS
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
Citi Singapore
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
 UBS
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
ANZ
 
MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
Aberdeen Investments
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
 CIMB Singapore
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
 Aberdeen Investments
 
Highly commended - Marex Solutions
 
THAILAND DOMESTIC
 
BEST BROKER
 
CGS International Securities Thailand
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
Weerawong, Chinnavat and Partners
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Bangkok Bank PCL
 
THAILAND INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
HSBC Thailand
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
 UBS
 
Highly commended - Maybank Investment Bank
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
UBS
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
UBS
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
UOB Thailand
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
 
UOB Thailand
 
VIETNAM DOMESTIC
 
BEST BANK
 
Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)
 
Highly commended - Asia Commercial Bank
 
BEST BANK FOR PUBLIC SECTOR CLIENTS
 
Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB)
 
BEST BROKER
 
SSI Securities Corporation
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
SSI Securities Corporation
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
SSI Securities Corporation
 
BEST LAW FIRM
 
YKVN LLC
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)
 
Highly commended - OCB
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
Techcom Securities Joint Stock Company
 
VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL
 
BEST BANK
 
HSBC
 
BEST COMMERCIAL BANK - SMES
 
Citi Vietnam
 
BEST CORPORATE BANK - LARGE CORP & MNCS
 
Citi Vietnam
 
BEST DCM HOUSE
 
HSBC
 
BEST ECM HOUSE
 
 HSBC
 
Highly commended - UBS
 
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
 
UBS
 
BEST M&A HOUSE
 
UBS
 
BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK
 
Citi Vietnam
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - BANKS
 
HSBC
 
BIGGEST SUSTAINABLE IMPACT - NONBANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
 
Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG)
 
MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS
 
HSBC

 

