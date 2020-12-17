FinanceAsia Australia/NZ Achievement Awards 2020, why they won: part 2

Congratulations to this year's winners of our Achievement Awards for Australia and New Zealand.

Today, we publish part 2 covering our house awards. This follows the publication of our issuer and deal awards, which you can read here.

Once again, we would also like to thank the editorial advisory board who helped us to pick the winners in each category (where there was no conflict of interest). They are:

Tricia Ho-Hudson – Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy

Steve Lambert - Chairman OurMoneyMarket; executive director Athena Home Loans and Lumi Financial Services; former executive general manager, corporate finance and capital markets NAB

David Morton - Advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and chairman Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC

Mary Ploughman - Chairman Plenti; non-executive director TF Global Markets and senior advisor Gresham Advisory Partners; former joint chief executive Resimac Group; non executive director Sydney Motorway Corporation and deputy chair Australian Securitisation Forum

Sangeeta Venkatesan - Chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura

BEST INVESTMENT BANK, BEST ECM HOUSE

UBS

It is a very rare year when UBS does not win best investment bank in Australia from FinanceAsia. And this was not one of those years.

In fact, 2020 marks the 17th year in 18 that UBS has been the undisputed number one in the country with an extremely strong presence across ECM, DCM and M&A.

We always look most closely at M&A because it is where investment banks typically add the most value. And despite the impact that Covid-19 had on overall deal flow, UBS announced 19 transactions during the course of our awards period.

The Swiss bank advised the target on Australia’s largest announced M&A deal of the year, the A$10.3 billion ($7.62 billion) proposed acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil by Coca-Cola European Partners. Other landmark transactions include the $2.1 billion sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life and the $1.2 billion sale of Orora’s Australian fibre business to Nippon Paper.

In ECM, UBS had an especially strong lead over the rest of the pack according to Dealogic data and it achieved it by leading transactions across a broad range of sectors.

Of note was the A$2 billion ($1.48 billion) PAITRO (pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer) for Sydney Airport in August. This represented the largest sole-led capital raising in Australia for five years and second largest ever.

Its size was commensurate with the impact that Covid-19 has had on the airline industry. Getting a good deal was critically important to the airline so that it could strengthen its balance sheet and weather different recovery scenarios. It worked: the deal set a floor for the company’s stock price, which has subsequently re-bounded.

On the DCM side, UBS was also very much in evidence when it came to the year’s most innovative deals. Here one deal in particular stood out: the $3 billion multi-tranche subordinated bond offering for Scentre.

The Swiss bank was sole structuring advisor for a deal, which re-opened the hybrid market to Australian corporates after a four-year hiatus and marked the first A-Reit issue since 2007.

BEST INVESTMENT BANK – NEW ZEALAND

Craigs Investment Partners

This was a close call between Craigs and Forsyth Barr. The latter had a very strong lead in ECM and DCM, but what tilted us in favour of Craigs was its cross-border M&A work.

Craigs played a key role on New Zealand’s two largest M&A transactions in 2020: ANZ’s NZ$659 million sale of UDC Finance to Shinsei bank, which won our Deal of the Year and First Sentier Investors’ NZ$854 million ($605 million) acquisition of Ultrafast Fibre.

In both instances, Craigs was the sell-side advisor: joint with Morgan Stanley on ANZ’s divestment and sole on Waipa Networks and WEL Networks sale. A competitive auction process for both assets – New Zealand’s largest speciality finance company and its second largest fibre network – ensured a good price for the vendors.

Where Ultrafast Fibre was concerned, there was an NZ$200 million ($142 million) deferred consideration that will be paid to the vendors 18 months post completion.

When it came to ECM, Craigs participated on five transactions the largest of which was an NZ$301 million ($213 million) block trade for Oceania Healthcare.

Being a trusted partner is important for an investment bank and Oceania demonstrated its regard for Craigs by appointing it as a lead manager for its debut bond as well.

Other equity deals included an A$207 million ($147 million) rights issue and placement for Kathmandu Holdings and an NZ$58 million ($41 million) well supported placement for travel software company Serko.

Finally in relation to DCM, Craigs was also a joint lead manager for Mercury Energy, which became the first investment grade retail issuer to price below 2% and Summerset Holdings, which set a new pricing level for unrated retail targeted bonds.