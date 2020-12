Congratulations to this year's winners of our Achievement Awards for Australia and New Zealand.

Today, we publish part 1 covering our issuer and deal awards. Part 2 will cover the house awards.

It's been quite a year, but as ever the level of innovation from Australia and New Zealand has been a real stand-out.

We would also like to thank the editorial advisory board who helped us to pick the winners of each category where there was no conflict of interest. They are

Tricia Ho-Hudson Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy

