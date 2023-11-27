FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2023: Dealmaker Poll winners

Our annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.

This year we expanded the categories to reflect a resurgent regional economy that is performing robustly despite recent challenges. Below are the winners of FA's new Dealmaker Poll to recognise individuals who have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 600 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Dealmaker Poll category.

The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming winter print edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

>> BEST CFO - CORPORATES <<

HONG KONG SAR

Ellis Cheng Chi Wai, Kerry Logistics Network

NORTH ASIA (JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN)

Dong-Seok Cha, LG Chem

SINGAPORE

Paul Tham, CapitaLand Investment

>> BEST CORPORATE FINANCE TEAM - CORPORATES <<

SOUTH ASIA (INDIA, PAKISTAN, BANGLADESH, SRI LANKA)

Reliance Industries

(Vineyesh Sawhney, Abhishek Puranik, Kunjal Modi, Partap Singh)

NORTH ASIA (JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN)

SK Hynix

(Hyung-mo Yang)

>> BEST CORPORATE FINANCE TEAM - FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS <<

HONG KONG SAR

Hong Kong Investment Banking Coverage Team, HSBC

NORTH ASIA (JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN)

The Export and Import Bank of Korea

>> BEST DCM BANKER <<

NORTH ASIA (JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN)

Shin-yung Kang, managing director, head of debt capital markets Korea, HSBC

SINGAPORE

Lim Lay Hoon, executive director, DBS Bank

>> BEST INVESTMENT BANKER <<

SINGAPORE

Martin Siah

Managing director, Singapore country head, head of Southeast Asia global corporate and investment banking, Bank of America

HONG KONG SAR

Sulan Yang

Managing director, head of consumer, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities

>> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE BANKER <<

SINGAPORE

Amanpreet Singh

Deputy head of ESG finance, Apac, MUFG

NORTH ASIA (JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN)

Shin-yung Kang

Managing director, head of DCM Korea, HSBC

HONG KONG SAR

Antoine Rose

Head of sustainable banking Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Credit Agricole CIB

Chaoni Huang

Managing director, head of sustainable capital markets, global markets Apac, BNP Paribas

>> BEST LEGAL ADVISOR <<

SINGAPORE

Chua Bor Jern

Partner, Allen & Gledhill LLP