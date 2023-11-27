FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2023: Asia's best finance houses revealed

Our annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.

This year we expanded the categories to reflect a resurgent regional economy that is performing robustly despite recent challenges. We also introduced our new Dealmaker Poll to recognise individuals who have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 600 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the House Awards - Asia category.

The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming winter print edition of the FinanceAsia magazine.

>> BEST CREDIT RATINGS AGENCY <<

Moody's Investors Service

>> BEST DCM HOUSE <<

Societe Generale

Highly commended: Bangkok Bank

>> BEST ECM HOUSE <<

Citi

Highly commended: UBS

>> BEST INVESTMENT BANK <<

UBS

Highly commended: Citi

>> BEST ISSUER - CORPORATES <<

Reliance Industries

Highly commended: Ayala Land

>> BEST ISSUER - ESG <<

Swire Properties

Highly commended: HKMC

>> BEST ISSUER - FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS <<

United Overseas Bank (UOB)

>> BEST LAW FIRM <<

Linklaters

>> BEST LENDER <<

DBS Bank

>> BEST M&A HOUSE <<

UBS

Highly commended: Citi

>> BEST PRIVATE EQUITY HOUSE <<

360 ONE Asset Management

>> BEST PROJECT FINANCE HOUSE <<

DBS Bank

Highly commended: IDCOL

>> BEST PROPERTY HOUSE <<

United Overseas Bank (UOB)

>> BEST STRUCTURED FINANCE HOUSE <<

Nomura

>> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE <<

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Highly commended: BNP Paribas

>> BEST VENTURE CAPITAL HOUSE <<

Openspace Ventures