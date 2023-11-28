FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2023: ANZ’s best deals revealed

Our annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia’s financial markets. Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, that have shown dedication to their sector.

This year we expanded the categories to reflect a resurgent regional economy that is performing robustly despite recent challenges. We also introduced our new Deal Maker Poll to recognise individuals who have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals

We are delighted to announce that following receipt of over 600 submissions, our Advisory Board of external experts along with the support of our editorial team, have now completed the judging process for this year’s awards.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Deal Awards - ANZ category.

The rationale behind winner selection will be published in our upcoming winter print edition of the FinanceAsia magazine.

>> BEST BOND DEAL <<

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA) A$1.55 billion PERLS XVI capital notes

Joint Lead Managers (JLMs): CBA, ANZ, Bell Potter, Morgan Stanley, Morgans Financial, National Australia Bank, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners, UBS, Westpac Institutional Bank

Highly commended: AusNet Services's A$1.2 billion 10-year senior unsecured fixed rate notes

JLMs: ANZ, CBA, NAB, Westpac, MUFG

>> BEST DEBT FINANCE DEAL <<

AirTrunk's A$4.67 billion equivalent sustainability-linked syndicated senior debt facilities

MLAUBs: Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, DBS, ING, Morgan Stanley, MUFG

>> BEST EQUITY DEAL <<

Ryman Healthcare's NZ$902 million PAITREO

JLMs: UBS, Macquarie

>> BEST M&A DEAL <<

BHP’s A$9.6 billion acquisition of OZ Minerals

Advisors to BHP: Barrenjoey, Citigroup

Highly Commended: Allkem's A$15.7 billion merger of equals with Livent

Advisers to Livent: Morgan Stanley, UBS

>> BEST NEW ZEALAND DEAL <<

BGH and Sixth Street’s NZ$1.7 billion acquisition of Pushpay

Advisors to BGH: Craigs, Macquarie

>> BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEAL <<

Perdaman Chemicals & Fertilisers’ $2.475 billion project financing

Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA): MUFG

Highly commended: Wellington Sludge Minimisation Facility's NZ$400 million project financing

MLA: ANZ / Financers: The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), China Construction Bank (CCB), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC)

>> BEST STRUCTURED FINANCE DEAL <<

Judo Capital Markets Trust 2023-1; A$500 million public asset backed securities transaction

Co-Arranger: Citi, Societe Generale / JLM: ANZ, Citi, RBC, Societe Generale, Westpac

>> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE DEAL <<

NZGIF Solar Finance's NZ$170 million solar finance programme debt issuance for NZ's largest residential PPA portfolio

Sole Arranger, Lead Manager, Green coordinator: Societe Generale

Highly commended: New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency's NZ$1.1 billion sustainable financing bond

JLMs: ANZ, BNZ, CBA, Westpac

>> MOST INNOVATIVE DEAL <<

EIG and Brookfield’s A$19bn proposed acquisition of Origin Energy

Advisors to Brookfield: Citi, MUFG

Advisors to EIG: UBS, JP Morgan

Advisors to Origin Energy: Barrenjoey, Jarden