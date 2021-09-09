FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2021: Enter now!

We are delighted to announce that entry and nomination for FinanceAsia’s Achievement Awards is officially open!

Our annual end-of-year awards recognise excellence in bringing issuers and investors together to develop Asia Pacific’s financial markets.

Showcasing true talent across the region, our 2021 awards process coincides with the celebration of our 25th year of publication.

While Asia’s capital markets may look very different today compared with when we launched our coverage back in 1996, the region continues to offer diverse opportunities and challenges to participants within the financial industry.

Covering three key categories - Deal Awards, House Awards and Regional Deal Awards - our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of key players across Asia and Australia/New Zealand that have shown dedication to their sector.

Putting a spotlight on those who have demonstrated perseverance, resilience and innovation, in spite of the continued market disruption brought about by the global pandemic, our robust panel of industry expert judges will select those deals and teams that stand out from their peers.

Open for nomination across Asia and Australia/New Zealand, please refer to our categories section in our entry kit for all details relating to the award categories, submission of entries, judging criteria and the timing of our selection process.

Good luck!

Important dates

(GMT / UTC+8)

All entries must relate to achievements between the period of: Thursday 01 Oct 2020 – Friday 08 Oct 2021

Entry Deadline 6PM, 08 Oct 2021

Winners Announced (APAC) 15 - 17 Nov 2021

Winners Announced (ANZ) 18 - 19 Nov 2021