FinanceAsia Achievement Award Winners Publication Dates

FinanceAsia's editors would like to thank the institutions that submitted almost 900 individual pitches for our Annual Achievement Awards across Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
November 18, 2020

It has been an exceptionally difficult year for the financial markets to navigate, but one thing the Covid-19 virus has not been able to stop is high deal flow and a corresponding enthusiasm for our annual Achievement Awards.

We would, therefore, like to thank all the issuers, banks, law firms and rating agencies, which submitted pitches from across Asia, Australia and New Zealand. It has been a highly competitive selection process.

The Asian awards will be announced on FinanceAsia.com over a three-day period from November 25 to November 27. We will start with Best Issuers and Deals on the 25th, followed by Best Regional Deals on the 26th and then Best Houses on the 27th. 

Then the following week, we will publish our Achievement Awards for Australia and New Zealand. The Best Deals will be published on Monday the 30th and Best Houses on Tuesday December 1st.

All the articles will be free to read and share.

Full write-ups will be published online in mid-December and in the winter edition of FinanceAsia Magazine, published in January. 

 

