FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: Techcombank

For Techcombank, 2025 marked the culmination of a five-year transformation strategy built around digitalisation, data and talent. The result is one of the most advanced banking platforms in Southeast Asia, supported by more than $500 million of investment in technology and a clear focus on delivering superior customer outcomes.

The bank’s financial performance was impressive. Total operating income increased 13.6% year-on-year to VND53.4 trillion ($2 billion), while profit before tax rose 18.2% to VND32.5 trillion. Capital strength remained among the strongest in the market, with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.6%, well above regulatory requirements, alongside an industry-leading return on assets of 2.4%. Asset quality also remained robust, with a non-performing loan ratio of just 1.13%.

Beyond these metrics, Techcombank continued to consolidate its position as Vietnam’s leading customer franchise. It now serves approximately 18 million customers, adding more than 2.7 million during the year. It maintained the highest current account savings account (CASA) ratio in the industry at 40.4% and continued to lead the market in digital payments, cards, wealth management and fee income generation.

A defining differentiator has been the bank’s commitment to data and artificial intelligence (AI). At the heart of its strategy is a cloud-based “Data Brain” platform that processes approximately eight billion data points daily and creates more than 12,000 customer attributes to enable hyper-personalised banking experiences at scale.

More than 100 AI and machine learning models are now embedded across the organisation, supporting customer engagement, risk management, underwriting and operational efficiency.

Innovation cuts across the product suite. Auto-earning 2.0 attracted 2.3 million new users during 2025, while the Techcombank Rewards ecosystem expanded to more than 5,000 merchant partners and five million active users. The bank also strengthened its sustainability credentials in 2025 through its EcoCard programme, which has now helped customers offset more than 200 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Digital engagement remains among the highest globally, with approximately 13 million active retail customers using the Techcombank mobile app, and 91% of transactions conducted digitally. The bank also became Vietnam’s first institution to operate fully paperless branches, significantly improving efficiency and customer experience.

Techcombank’s leadership also extends well beyond traditional banking. Through its ecosystem strategy, it has built a fully integrated financial services platform spanning banking, securities, wealth management and insurance.

Landmark achievements during 2025 included the successful IPO of Techcom Securities, the launch of Techcom Life, continued expansion of Techcom Insurance, and a market-leading 38% share of Vietnam’s corporate bond issuance market.

Ultimately, through a combination of pioneering technology, financial strength, customer-centric innovation and long-term strategic vision, the bank is not only shaping the future of banking in Vietnam – it is helping to define the country’s next phase of economic growth.

"Techcombank is now one of Vietnam's leading financial institutions," said Chief Executive Officer Jens Lottner. "From this position of strength, we are embarking on a new five-year strategy focused on deepening ecosystem synergies, accelerating our transformation into an AI-powered organisation and being a strong partner to Vietnam's economic development."

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W: www.techcombank.com/en