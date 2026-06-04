FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: SinoPac Securities

In Taiwan’s highly competitive and fast-moving securities landscape, SinoPac Securities stood out for a combination of factors: resilient financial performance, digital innovation and forward-looking strategic expansion.

The firm’s ability to deliver record earnings, deepen cross-border capabilities and pioneer new investment solutions underscores why it continues to strengthen its position as a leading broker in Taiwan.

In 2025, SinoPac Securities’ return on equity climbed to 16.49%, the strongest level in nearly two decades, despite volatile market conditions and increasing competition from foreign institutions. At the same time, the firm expanded its Taiwan stock brokerage market share to nearly 5%, reaching an eight-year high and demonstrating its ability to grow even as domestic brokers faced mounting pressure.

A defining quality has been the firm’s successful transition towards a more diversified and balanced revenue model. Wealth management revenue now accounts for 42% of the total, while sub-brokerage income surged roughly 17% year-on-year, reinforcing SinoPac Securities’ leadership in retail and cross-border brokerage services.

Digital innovation remains central to the firm’s edge. The company continues to lead Taiwan’s securities industry through highly digitalised operations and AI-driven wealth management capabilities. Its Rich Saving Club platform surpassed 250,000 deduction accounts across Taiwan and US markets. Meanwhile, the DAWHOTOU and DAWHOFONE platforms have enhanced client engagement through intelligent investment tools, AI-enabled recommendations and seamless omnichannel experiences.

These innovations have also translated into industry recognition. In 2025, SinoPac Securities received multiple awards for AI wealth management, digital inclusion and intelligent finance applications, reflecting its leadership in combining technology with customer-centric financial services.

The firm also demonstrated its ability to innovate within regulatory frameworks. SinoPac Securities became the first securities firm in Taiwan in three years to gain approval under the FSC regulatory sandbox through its pioneering “Stock Gift Card” initiative. Designed to lower barriers to investing and promote financial inclusion, the product transforms investing into an accessible gifting solution, allowing users to redeem gift cards into stock trading balances through a fully digital platform.

The initiative not only broadened access to investing for younger and first-time investors, but also highlighted SinoPac Securities’ ability to combine compliance, creativity and digital execution.

Cross-border expansion has been another important growth driver. Through the acquisition and integration of CL Securities Taiwan, SinoPac Securities significantly expanded its foreign institutional investor franchise, increasing foreign trading market share from 0.2% to 0.6% and broadening client coverage across Asia, Europe and North America.

Meanwhile, SinoPac Securities became the first securities firm to establish a presence in Kaohsiung’s Asian Asset Management Center special zone, reinforcing its ambitions in high net worth, cross-border and alternative investment services. By integrating brokerage, wealth management, underwriting and offshore capabilities, the firm is positioning itself at the forefront of Taiwan’s next phase of development for the asset management industry.

Ultimately, SinoPac Securities’ combination of strong financial performance, digital leadership, regulatory innovation and cross-border strategic vision demonstrates why it continues to stand out as one of Taiwan’s most dynamic securities firms.

"With Taiwan's equity market cap surging into the global top five, merging with CL Securities Taiwan builds a large corporate framework to enhance international visibility. To unlock high-value opportunities, SinoPac Securities is your trusted partner to enter this market." said Sam Kao, Channel & Wealth Management Division Executive Vice President.

Contact

Hsiu Fen, Hsu

E: [email protected]