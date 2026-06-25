FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: Shanghai Commercial Bank

As Hong Kong’s banking sector undergoes rapid digital transformation, Shanghai Commercial Bank (Shacom Bank) has distinguished itself through the practical and commercially-impactful application of technology. This wasn’t about simply digitising banking processes – but fundamentally reshaping how SMEs manage liquidity, financing and financial visibility.

At the centre of Shacom Bank’s strategy is a clear philosophy: technology should remove friction, enhance decision-making and embed banking directly into the day-to-day commercial lives of clients.

Rather than pursuing innovation for the sake of it, the focus has been on solving persistent pain points for SMEs, particularly around fragmented banking relationships, slow credit approvals and inefficient working capital management.

The bank has seen noteworthy results. Through its fully digital SME onboarding and financing platform, Shacom Bank achieved a 78% year-on-year increase in new-to-bank SME customers, reducing onboarding processes historically measured in weeks to approximately 30 minutes. At the same time, automation of compliance and company search workflows delivered a 75% uplift in operational productivity, allowing relationship managers to focus more heavily on advisory and client engagement.

One of the bank’s most notable innovations came through its AI-driven credit analysis platform, integrated with Hong Kong Monetary Authority infrastructure – including the Commercial Data Interchange (CDI). By enabling secure, consent-based sharing of transaction data across multiple banks, Shacom Bank reduced underwriting times by 80%, transforming traditionally manual and fragmented credit processes into near real-time financing decisions.

However, the overall achievements extended beyond internal transformation towards broader market innovation.

A landmark initiative was the launch of the Smart Working Capital Solution in partnership with Visa and Airport Authority Hong Kong. This was a pioneering supply chain finance platform developed at the world’s busiest cargo hub – with the solution using live, verified cargo data to automate payment triggers and financing flows, in turn replacing paper-heavy reconciliation processes and significantly improving efficiency across the freight ecosystem.

In terms of impact, buyers were able to extend payment-free periods from 26 to 56 days, while sellers reduced days sales outstanding from 45 to as few as three days.

More importantly, the transaction demonstrated how banking technology could move beyond process enhancement towards re-engineering financial flows for entire industries.

Meanwhile, Shacom Bank also established what it describes as Hong Kong’s most comprehensive Interbank Analytics Platform for businesses. Leveraging Open API connectivity and integrating client-consented data from 11 other banks, the platform consolidated multi-bank account information into a single financial intelligence dashboard featuring eight analytical tools, including cash flow analysis, recurring transaction detection and balance tracking.

For SMEs, this represented a major step forward in financial visibility – providing capabilities previously available primarily to large corporates with dedicated treasury infrastructure.

Such achievements reinforced Shacom Bank’s broader role within Hong Kong’s evolving financial ecosystem. By commercialising emerging regulatory infrastructure such as CDI and Open API frameworks, while simultaneously modernising trade finance and SME banking, the bank helped advance the city’s digital financial architecture more broadly.

"Shacom Bank has placed strong emphasis on delivering seamless, efficient and forward-looking banking experiences for SMEs. Through continuous investment in financial technology and data analytics, we support our customers' growth in a dynamic business environment. Guided by our vision to be a trusted, future-ready bank, we strive to be a dependable partner at every stage of our SME clients' journey." said Ryan Fung, the bank's Deputy Chief Executive, Chief of Retail & Digital Strategy.

Contact

Shanghai Commercial Bank

W: www.shacombank.com.hk

E: [email protected]