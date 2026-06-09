FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: Huatai International

Huatai International’s growing influence in the Hong Kong and regional capital markets reflects more than transaction volume alone. In 2025, the firm distinguished itself through a combination of cross-border execution capability, product innovation, technology transformation and strategic international expansion.

At the centre of this momentum has been Huatai International’s role as the global platform for Huatai Securities, connecting Chinese and international capital markets through an integrated multi-business ecosystem spanning Hong Kong, Singapore and the US. This structure enabled the firm to deepen its presence across investment banking, equities, derivatives, wealth management and securities services, while continuing to expand its regulatory footprint into key global markets.

The scale of execution during 2025 was notable. Huatai International completed 55 transactions during the year, including 22 Hong Kong IPO sponsorships, ranking third by both deal count and aggregate underwriting volume of $17.8 billion. Landmark mandates included Chery Automobile, Pony.ai, Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, and CNGR Advanced Material.

Among the year’s standout transactions was Chery Automobile’s Hong Kong listing. This was the largest H-share IPO since 2023 and the largest automotive IPO on HKEX in 2025. The transaction generated exceptional investor demand, with the Hong Kong retail tranche oversubscribed more than 300 times, underscoring both Huatai International’s distribution strength and its ability to execute large-scale cross-border equity offerings.

Equally significant was the firm’s role in China Pacific Insurance’s H-share convertible bond issuance, which established several market precedents, including the first offshore convertible bond issued by a state-owned financial enterprise with simultaneous domestic and overseas listings, as well as the largest ever HKD zero-coupon convertible bond.

Beyond capital markets execution, Huatai International also differentiated itself through innovation in structured products and derivatives. In 2025, the firm completed Korea’s first-ever Paris Snowball OTC derivative transaction, successfully introducing a Chinese-developed structured product innovation into the Korean market for the first time.

The transaction highlighted Huatai International’s growing regional derivatives expertise and its ability to export financial innovation across borders.

Technology transformation also became a defining feature of the firm’s strategy. Huatai’s “All In AI” initiative positioned the group among the most ambitious adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) within Asian financial services. This culminated in the launch of AI ZhangLe, a next-generation trading and investment platform built around natural language interaction and personalised AI-driven investment support. Rather than simply layering AI tools onto existing infrastructure, the platform fundamentally reimagines how investors interact with financial services.

At the same time, Huatai International continued to strengthen its international infrastructure. The firm secured SGX Main Board Sponsor qualification in Singapore, expanded underwriting and sovereign bond capabilities in the US, and obtained Foreign Portfolio Investor registration in India, opening new channels for institutional business growth across Asia and global markets.

Taken together, these achievements demonstrate why Huatai International continues to stand out across brokerage, investment banking and securities services.

“Huatai International, as the Huatai Securities' international arm, plays a crucial role in the group's internationalisation strategy by consolidating all of the group’s cross-border businesses and companies under one umbrella, offering a truly unified and international business platform.”

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Huatai International

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