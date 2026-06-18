FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: FWD Insurance

FWD Insurance has earned well-deserved recognition for a strategic initiative that is redefining how actuarial intelligence is generated, analysed and applied across the organisation.

At the centre of this achievement is the company’s Actuarial Experience Study Automation Project – a pioneering data and analytics platform that has transformed traditionally manual actuarial processes into a scalable, automated and insight-driven capability.

This forms part of FWD Hong Kong’s broader finance transformation strategy, which aims to evolve from project-based data management towards a fully integrated, business-value-focused approach. In short, by creating an “always data ready” environment, the company has significantly enhanced its ability to generate deeper insights, accelerate decision-making and strengthen forecasting capabilities across the business.

Historically, actuarial teams relied on fragmented datasets sourced manually from multiple systems, limiting both analytical speed and visibility. To address this challenge, FWD developed a single, centralised repository that integrates four critical domains: policy information, advisor data, claims records, and customer information.

This comprehensive data architecture provides actuarial teams with a unified source of truth, eliminating the need for repetitive data extraction and reconciliation while enabling a far more sophisticated understanding of customer behaviour, advisor performance and risk trends.

A key differentiator is an ability to combine automation, advanced analytics and business intelligence into a single platform. Interactive Power BI dashboards now allow users to monitor loss ratios, identify emerging risks and analyse policy movements in real time.

What was once a static reporting process has been transformed into a dynamic decision-support capability, enabling business leaders to explore trends, test scenarios and respond more quickly to changing market conditions.

The impact has been significant. Automated loss ratio analysis now provides instant visibility across monthly, quarterly, year-to-date and rolling 12-month periods, allowing teams to identify anomalies and emerging trends much earlier than before. The platform’s rich dataset also supports strategic initiatives – ranging from product development and market expansion to sales performance evaluation and customer segmentation. By enabling more targeted decision-making, the initiative is helping drive both growth and profitability.

The project has also strengthened risk management capabilities. Through granular analysis of claims patterns by demographics, channels, diagnoses and medical providers, FWD can identify high-risk segments and intervene proactively before performance deteriorates.

At the same time, automation has reduced manual workloads, improved consistency and minimised the risk of human error, allowing actuarial professionals to focus on higher-value strategic analysis.

Importantly, the initiative has received external recognition via various awards. Such accolades underscore FWD’s leadership in leveraging technology to modernise actuarial operations and create measurable business value.

Ultimately, by combining data integration, automation and advanced analytics into a single strategic platform, FWD has created a future-ready actuarial capability that strengthens decision-making, enhances customer outcomes and advances the company’s vision of changing the way people feel about insurance.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to embedding data, automation and analytics at the heart of actuarial practice. By creating an always-data-ready environment, we are enhancing insight generation, strengthening risk management and enabling faster, more informed decisions that support sustainable growth and customer outcomes.” said Alvin Siu, Chief Actuary of FWD Hong Kong.

Contact

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

W: https://www.fwd.com.hk/zh/

Address: 18/F, FWD Tower, 979 King's Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong