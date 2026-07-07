FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: E.SUN Bank

E.SUN Bank has offered a compelling demonstration of how technology, sustainability and customer-centric innovation can be integrated into a modern banking model.

During 2025, the bank stood out through industry-leading AI deployment, digital lending innovation, sustainable finance initiatives and a deeply embedded commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

At the heart of E.SUN’s success is its ambitious “3S Strategy” – Simple, Smooth and Sweet – which has transformed banking experiences across retail, lending and SME segments.

For example, the firm achieved full digitalisation of its lending processes, with more than 98% of personal loan applications completed online and digital loan disbursements exceeding NT$50 billion ($1.6 billion). Further, its AI-driven e-Click Personal Loan platform accelerated approvals dramatically, with almost one-third of applications completed within 24 hours. Meanwhile, proprietary pricing and underwriting capabilities generated substantial profit growth while improving customer outcomes.

Technology has become a defining competitive advantage for E.SUN, which launched Taiwan’s first patented generative AI-powered personalised financial services platform through its AI Mortgage Consultants solution. This reduced customer data-entry requirements by up to 90% while delivering customer satisfaction scores approaching 97%.

Complementing this, E.SUN i-chat transformed wealth management by converting complex investment research into personalised recommendations, with more than half of user interactions leading directly to transactions. And internally, the bank’s KIMS AI knowledge platform handled almost 120,000 staff enquiries while significantly reducing operational costs and improving productivity.

E.SUN has also demonstrated leadership in financial inclusion. Its Proxy Income Model, approved through Taiwan’s regulatory sandbox framework, became the country’s first AI-powered alternative income assessment solution designed for “credit invisible” customers, including freelancers, gig workers and small business owners. The initiative expanded access to credit while establishing a new benchmark for responsible innovation and risk management.

In retail banking, E.SUN combined digital innovation with ecosystem development. The bank pioneered the world’s first Japanese Yen Direct-Pay solution within its digital wallet, enabling customers to transact directly from foreign currency accounts while travelling. It also strengthened wealth management through AI-powered advisory tools and integrated asset-liability platforms, helping drive strong growth in affluent customer assets and fee income.

For SMEs, E.SUN continued its long-standing role as a trusted growth partner. SME lending grew 11% year-on-year, significantly outperforming the broader market, while innovative programmes such as regional revitalisation financing and sustainable agriculture initiatives helped thousands of local enterprises access capital, create jobs and strengthen competitiveness.

Equally noteworthy is E.SUN’s leadership in sustainability and DEI. Through its pioneering Farm-to-Table programme, the bank mobilised funding to support sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation and green supply chains. At the same time, E.SUN continued building one of Taiwan’s most inclusive workplace cultures, increasing female leadership representation, supporting diverse employee groups and embedding DEI principles across recruitment, development and governance.

Together, these achievements highlight why E.SUN Bank stands out as one of Asia’s most innovative, inclusive and forward-looking financial institutions.

"These awards recognise E.SUN's digital, sustainability and DEI achievements, echoing our vision: 'The Highest Mountain, The Best Bank.' With our professional expertise, we will deepen our cross-border services and drive sustainable impact, creating shared value to become a premier benchmark bank in Asia," said Kenneth Tsao, CEO of E.SUN Bank (China).

Contact details