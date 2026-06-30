FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank delivered one of the strongest performances in Taiwan’s financial sector in 2025, combining market leadership, digital innovation, international connectivity and institutional excellence across its franchise.

The bank reported record after-tax profit of NT$57.3 billion ($1.8 billion), supported by double-digit growth in interest and fee income, while maintaining its pole position for financial institutions in Taiwan by revenue, profitability and scale.

Its international footprint – spanning 14 countries and regions – continued to differentiate the franchise, with overseas operations contributing a record one-third of total profits and reinforcing CTBC’s role as a trusted partner for corporates expanding across Asia and beyond.

Technology was a defining feature of overall success. The bank’s enterprise-wide AI transformation created one of the most comprehensive AI ecosystems in regional banking, integrating more than 7,600 internal and external knowledge sources while deploying intelligent tools across customer service, operations and digital channels. Its Enterprise AI Knowledge Brain, AI-powered employee enablement platforms and hyper-personalised customer journeys significantly improved productivity, customer engagement and service quality.

CTBC also demonstrated industry leadership through Taiwan’s first cross-institution digital identity verification ecosystem. Combining Fast-ID and ATM Cross-Bank Verification, the initiative broke down long-standing identity silos across banking, insurance and securities. It created a regulator-supported framework that has already connected multiple financial institutions, enabled millions of users and established a new benchmark for financial interoperability in Taiwan.

For SMEs, CTBC continued to challenge industry conventions through a dual-track strategy serving both micro-enterprises and growth-stage businesses. The bank expanded its SME loan portfolio by more than 20%, increased market share and served over 31,000 SME clients while maintaining strong asset quality.

Innovations including fully digital lending, virtual company visits, API connectivity with SAP, the e-Cash platform and the Global Pay Platform enabled SMEs to access financing, manage cash flows and expand internationally with greater speed and efficiency.

Meanwhile, CTBC strengthened its leadership in investment banking and corporate banking through landmark syndicated financings, offshore wind transactions, renewable energy projects and cross-border M&A mandates. The bank remained Taiwan’s leading syndicated loan arranger, while pioneering financing solutions in renewable energy, data centres and strategic overseas expansion. Its advisory capabilities, extensive international network and ability to mobilise Taiwanese liquidity across regional markets continued to set it apart from domestic peers.

The bank’s custody franchise also reinforced its market-leading position. As Taiwan’s largest local custodian with a 9% market share of assets under custody, CTBC expanded cross-border services, launched regulated virtual asset custody capabilities, and delivered innovative trust and custody solutions that strengthened its standing as the country’s premier institutional servicing platform.

Through its financial strength, technology leadership, market innovation and regional execution capabilities, CTBC continues to stand out in Taiwan.

“CTBC Bank remains committed to delivering comprehensive financial solutions through a diversified business platform, strong international network, and customer-centric approach. By strengthening our core businesses and advancing innovation across the organization, we continue to create sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders.” said Tony Yang, Chief Executive Officer, CTBC Bank.

Contact

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W: www.ctbcbank.com