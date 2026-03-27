FA at 30: AIA's Mark Konyn on Asia's fast-changing financial ecosystem

In a special interview, AIA's group chief investment officer reflects on his career, how different crises have impacted Asia's financial sector, China's opening up and how investing is becoming more sophisticated.
March 27, 2026

The following interview is part of FinanceAsia’s celebration of its thirtieth anniversary as a Hong Kong-based publication serving Asia’s finance community.

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