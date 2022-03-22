EQT to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia for $7.5 billion

Swedish-headquartered private equity firm, EQT, last week announced an agreement to buy Hong Kong alternative investor, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) The deal is valued at €6 8 billion ($7 5 billion) and consists of 191 2 million new ordinary EQT shares and €1 5 billion in cash

Following the acquisition, EQT’s Asian private capital business will be rebranded to BPEA EQT Asia Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year

The deal allows EQT to significantly strengthen its position in Asia by integrating BPEA’s €17 7 billion assets under management (AUM) into its portfolio EQT will subsequently have more than €20...