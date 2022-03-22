EQT to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia for $7.5 billion

The transaction, expected to close in Q4 of 2022, will bring EQT’s AUM in Asia to more than $22 billion across private capital and real assets.
March 22, 2022

Swedish-headquartered private equity firm, EQT, last week announced an agreement to buy Hong Kong alternative investor, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) The deal is valued at €6 8 billion ($7 5 billion) and consists of 191 2 million new ordinary EQT shares and €1 5 billion in cash

Following the acquisition, EQT’s Asian private capital business will be rebranded to BPEA EQT Asia Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year

The deal allows EQT to significantly strengthen its position in Asia by integrating BPEA’s €17 7 billion assets under management (AUM) into its portfolio EQT will subsequently have more than €20...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222