FinanceAsia reveals the best deals of 2019

FinanceAsia is pleased to announce the Deal Awards winners of the Achievement Awards for 2019.
December 02, 2019

Congratulations to the Deal Awards winners of the Achievement Awards for 2019. These are the best capital markets transactions since December 1, 2018.

The Achievement Award winners and their clients will be honoured at our annual celebration dinner on February 13.

DEAL OF THE YEAR

Alibaba’s $11.2 billion HK IPO

CICC, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, ICBC International

Legal advisers to issuer: Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett, Maples & Calder, Fangda Partners

 

EQUITY DEAL

Sea $1.6 billion NYSE follow-on offering

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, CICC

Legal advisers to issuer: Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Maples & Calder

 

IPO

Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s $1 billion IPO

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, China Merchants Securities, Goldman Sachs, UBS and CICC

Legal advisers to issuer: Maples & Calder, Li & Partners, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

 

M&A

CRE & CRB’s formation of a $3.1 billion global strategic partnership with Heineken

Buyside financial adviser: JP Morgan

Sellside financial adviser: UBS, Nomura

Buyside legal adviser: Davis Polk & Wardwell

Sellside legal adviser: Allen & Overy

 

INVESTMENT GRADE BOND

Tencent’s $6 billion senior notes

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, ICBC (Asia), JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG and SPDB International

Legal advisers to issuer: Davis Polk & Wardwell

 

HIGH YIELD BOND

Country Garden’s $1.5 billion dual tranche senior notes

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC and ICBC (Asia)

Legal advisers to issuer: Sidley & Austin

 

LOCAL CURRENCY BOND

UOB’s 3-year 3.49% RMB2 billion Panda bonds

Bank of China, China Securities, Standard Chartered Bank

Legal advisers to issuer: Allen & Overy, Fangda Partners

 

PROJECT FINANCE

Yunlin Offshore Wind Project NT$94 billion

Societe Generale

 

BELT AND ROAD DEAL

Bank of China’s $3.8 billion, eight tranche, five currency bond

BOC, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Mizuho Securities, China Construction Bank (Asia), ICBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, Scotiabank and UBS

Legal advisers to issuer: Linklaters

 

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Indonesia’s $2 billion green sukuk

Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, Mandiri Securities, Maybank, Bahana Sekuritas, Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia

 

SUSTAINABLE DEAL

Hong Kong’s $1 billion inaugural green bond

Credit Agricole, HSBC

 

VENTURE CAPITAL DEAL

Guazi.com’s $1.5 billion from Softbank Vision Fund

China TH Capital

Legal adviser: Morrison & Foerster

 

