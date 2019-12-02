Congratulations to the Deal Awards winners of the Achievement Awards for 2019. These are the best capital markets transactions since December 1, 2018.

DEAL OF THE YEAR Alibaba’s $11.2 billion HK IPO CICC, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, ICBC International Legal advisers to issuer: Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett, Maples & Calder, Fangda Partners EQUITY DEAL Sea $1.6 billion NYSE follow-on offering Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, CICC Legal advisers to issuer: Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Maples & Calder IPO Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s $1 billion IPO Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, China Merchants Securities, Goldman Sachs, UBS and CICC Legal advisers to issuer: Maples & Calder, Li & Partners, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton M&A CRE & CRB’s formation of a $3.1 billion global strategic partnership with Heineken Buyside financial adviser: JP Morgan Sellside financial adviser: UBS, Nomura Buyside legal adviser: Davis Polk & Wardwell Sellside legal adviser: Allen & Overy INVESTMENT GRADE BOND Tencent’s $6 billion senior notes Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, ICBC (Asia), JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG and SPDB International Legal advisers to issuer: Davis Polk & Wardwell HIGH YIELD BOND Country Garden’s $1.5 billion dual tranche senior notes Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC and ICBC (Asia) Legal advisers to issuer: Sidley & Austin LOCAL CURRENCY BOND UOB’s 3-year 3.49% RMB2 billion Panda bonds Bank of China, China Securities, Standard Chartered Bank Legal advisers to issuer: Allen & Overy, Fangda Partners PROJECT FINANCE Yunlin Offshore Wind Project NT$94 billion Societe Generale BELT AND ROAD DEAL Bank of China’s $3.8 billion, eight tranche, five currency bond BOC, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Mizuho Securities, China Construction Bank (Asia), ICBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, Scotiabank and UBS Legal advisers to issuer: Linklaters ISLAMIC FINANCE Indonesia’s $2 billion green sukuk Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, Mandiri Securities, Maybank, Bahana Sekuritas, Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia SUSTAINABLE DEAL Hong Kong’s $1 billion inaugural green bond Credit Agricole, HSBC VENTURE CAPITAL DEAL Guazi.com’s $1.5 billion from Softbank Vision Fund China TH Capital Legal adviser: Morrison & Foerster