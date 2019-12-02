Congratulations to the Deal Awards winners of the Achievement Awards for 2019. These are the best capital markets transactions since December 1, 2018.
DEAL OF THE YEAR
Alibaba’s $11.2 billion HK IPO
CICC, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, ICBC International
Legal advisers to issuer: Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett, Maples & Calder, Fangda Partners
EQUITY DEAL
Sea $1.6 billion NYSE follow-on offering
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, CICC
Legal advisers to issuer: Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Maples & Calder
IPO
Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s $1 billion IPO
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, China Merchants Securities, Goldman Sachs, UBS and CICC
Legal advisers to issuer: Maples & Calder, Li & Partners, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
M&A
CRE & CRB’s formation of a $3.1 billion global strategic partnership with Heineken
Buyside financial adviser: JP Morgan
Sellside financial adviser: UBS, Nomura
Buyside legal adviser: Davis Polk & Wardwell
Sellside legal adviser: Allen & Overy
INVESTMENT GRADE BOND
Tencent’s $6 billion senior notes
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, ICBC (Asia), JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG and SPDB International
Legal advisers to issuer: Davis Polk & Wardwell
HIGH YIELD BOND
Country Garden’s $1.5 billion dual tranche senior notes
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, HSBC and ICBC (Asia)
Legal advisers to issuer: Sidley & Austin
LOCAL CURRENCY BOND
UOB’s 3-year 3.49% RMB2 billion Panda bonds
Bank of China, China Securities, Standard Chartered Bank
Legal advisers to issuer: Allen & Overy, Fangda Partners
PROJECT FINANCE
Yunlin Offshore Wind Project NT$94 billion
Societe Generale
BELT AND ROAD DEAL
Bank of China’s $3.8 billion, eight tranche, five currency bond
BOC, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Mizuho Securities, China Construction Bank (Asia), ICBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, Scotiabank and UBS
Legal advisers to issuer: Linklaters
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Indonesia’s $2 billion green sukuk
Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, Mandiri Securities, Maybank, Bahana Sekuritas, Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia
SUSTAINABLE DEAL
Hong Kong’s $1 billion inaugural green bond
Credit Agricole, HSBC
VENTURE CAPITAL DEAL
Guazi.com’s $1.5 billion from Softbank Vision Fund
China TH Capital
Legal adviser: Morrison & Foerster