Eastspring Investments names head of capital markets

Sean Cunningham takes on the newly created role at the asset manager in Singapore; he was most recently head of Asia ETFs at JP Morgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.
August 11, 2026

Asset manager Eastspring Investments (Eastspring) has appointed Sean Cunningham in a newly created role as head of capital markets. 

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